EY In Collaboration With MDOTM Ltd Present New Report for Asset & Wealth Managers: 'AI: The Value is in Scale'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite its enormous potential, Artificial Intelligence remains in its early stages of adoption within the Wealth and Asset Management sector. To address this, EY—in collaboration with MDOTM Ltd , the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for financial institutions—has released the report “Artificial Intelligence: The Value is in Scale,” which explores successful case studies and outlines the critical factors needed to embed AI into business and operating models.Key findings include:- AI is being strategically leveraged to enhance portfolio rebalancing, automate research, and optimize real-time asset allocation, helping investment teams deliver more tailored and responsive strategies.- AI adoption is enabling investment teams to make faster, data-driven decisions, improving portfolio management quality and unlocking forecasting insights from vast datasets.- Investment Managers are increasingly using AI to personalize investment advice and enhance the client experience, introducing features like on-demand portfolio reporting.Giovanni Andrea Incarnato, Italy Wealth & Asset Management Leader at EY, commented:“To unlock AI’s full value, firms must shift from isolated experiments to scalable, integrated initiatives. This requires building the right infrastructure, governance models, and recognizing the role of ecosystem partners to accelerate adoption.”Tommaso Migliore, CEO and Founder of MDOTM Ltd, added:“AI is no longer a question of if, but how. Investment managers who adopt a clear strategy, embrace AI across the value chain, and scale its use effectively will be the ones shaping the future of the industry. This report is a roadmap to help them get there—faster and with confidence.”Top use cases include document analysis, back-office automation, advanced search, personalized advisory, and market forecasting. While challenges remain, the momentum is building. With the right strategy and partners, investment managers have a unique opportunity to harness the transformative edge of AI—scaling its impact across operations, empowering teams, and delivering greater value to clients.

