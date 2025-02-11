MDOTM Ltd Brings AI-Driven Thematic Investments to Its Investment Platform

MDOTM Ltd & Noonum Federico Invernizzi (Chief Operating Officer of MDOTM Ltd) & Shankar Vaidyanathan (Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Noonum)

Noonum’s specialized technology will be integrated in MDOTM Ltd’s platform Sphere and provide investors with additional capabilities around themes and trends

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDOTM Ltd , the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Banks, Insurance, Asset and Wealth Management companies, announces a strategic partnership with Seattle-based Noonum, a company specialized in Large Language Models (LLMs) and Knowledge-Graph technologies for the financial services industry.The partnership will bring additional thematic capabilities within the company’s AI investment platform, Sphere. As a result, Asset and Wealth Managers will have access to new thematic investment tools that will help them achieve greater efficiency and scalability in their investment process.At a moment in which AI adoption is driving growth and efficiency across the Asset & Wealth Management industry, its integration has become essential to stay competitive and deliver personalized investment solutions for each client. MDOTM Ltd’s Sphere is a leading AI investment platform leveraged by Asset & Wealth Managers to support strategic and tactical asset allocation, portfolio construction and rebalancing at scale, and automated reporting with Analytical and Generative AI. Noonum’s specialized Knowledge-Graph technology, which analyzes relationships across companies, products and geographies, will provide institutional investors with additional capabilities around themes and trends, to achieve greater personalization of investment objectives.Federico Invernizzi, Chief Operating Officer of MDOTM Ltd., commented:"This partnership with Noonum is a natural step of our mission to empower investment professionals with the best technology available. By combining our AI capabilities with Noonum’s technology, Sphere will not only deepen its analytical precision but also enable thematic investments with efficiency and scalability. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to helping our institutional clients achieve AI-driven, impactful investment decisions."Shankar Vaidyanathan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Noonum, commented:“As AI and LLMs reshape industries and drive global innovation, Noonum is excited to partner with MDOTM to transform asset and wealth management. Our thematic and natural language-powered portfolio construction and analytics complement MDOTM’s expertise, enabling us to push the boundaries of modern investing together.”About MDOTM Ltd.Founded in London with offices in New York and Milan, MDOTM Ltd is the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Banks, Insurance, Asset and Wealth Management companies. Its proprietary platform, Sphere, supports banks, insurers, asset managers, and wealth managers worldwide with three core solutions: AI-driven Insights: Enhancing tactical and strategic asset allocation decisions; Portfolio Studio: Building and rebalancing portfolios efficiently at scale; Storyfolio: Automating and personalizing portfolio reporting using Analytical and Generative AI. In 2024, Sphere was awarded “Best AI Platform for Asset & Wealth Management” and “Best AI Solution Provider for Asset & Wealth Management” at the Global Business & Finance Awards. For more information, visit: www.mdotm.ai About NoonumNoonum is an AI service for constructing and customizing portfolios and indexes based on themes, trends, or any investment objective that can be expressed in plain language. Backed by leading financial institutions including Franklin Templeton and Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR (Gruppo Credem), Noonum is a Delaware C-Corporation with headquarters in Greater Seattle area.

