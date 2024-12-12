MDOTM Ltd Presents “Ages of Intelligence: The AI Revolution on Wall Street”

Immersive room that illustrates the evolution of the investment process. Ten short projections that narrate the pivotal moments in the two-century-long journey that has intertwined finance with technological innovation. “Ages of Intelligence” offers a journey through the history of Finance and Artificial Intelligence.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDOTM Ltd , the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Banks, Insurance, Asset and Wealth Management companies, has unveiled Ages of Intelligence: The AI Revolution on Wall Street. This immersive experience, premiered in Milan to over 250 financial professionals, explores the intersection of finance and AI, highlighting the transformative impact of both Analytical and Generative AI on the industry.Ten short projections narrate the pivotal moments in the two-century-long journey that has intertwined finance with technological innovation, from foundational equations and Nobel Prize-winning discoveries to the latest breakthroughs in neuroscience. The experience culminates in an immersive room that illustrates the evolution of the investment process and showcases how combining human expertise with the computational power of AI enhances portfolio management. Following its debut in Milan, the installation – designed by the London-based studio Reality is__ – will be exhibited in MDOTM’s London and New York offices."Artificial Intelligence has redefined the rules of asset and wealth management, enabling what was once thought impossible: the ability to build highly personalized investment portfolios at scale and empower advisory and asset allocation teams with precise explanations for their decisions," said Tommaso Migliore, CEO & Co-Founder of MDOTM Ltd. "Ages of Intelligence reflects nearly a decade of innovation at MDOTM Ltd and highlights how our AI solutions are transforming research, portfolio construction, performance analysis, and, most importantly, the way banks, insurers, and wealth managers create value for their clients."About MDOTM LtdFounded in London with offices in New York and Milan, MDOTM Ltd is the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Banks, Insurance, Asset and Wealth Management companies. Its proprietary platform, Sphere, supports banks, insurers, asset managers, and wealth managers worldwide with three core solutions: AI-driven Insights: Enhancing tactical and strategic asset allocation decisions; Portfolio Studio: Building and rebalancing portfolios efficiently at scale; Storyfolio: Automating and personalizing portfolio reporting using Analytical and Generative AI. In 2024, Sphere was awarded “Best AI Platform for Asset & Wealth Management” and “Best AI Solution Provider for Asset & Wealth Management” at the Global Business & Finance Awards. For more information, visit: www.mdotm.ai/sphere

