DHS Announces New Ad Campaign for Secret Service Recruitment

WASHINGTON - Today, Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new ad campaign to encourage the recruitment of United States Secret Service agents.

The commercial features 13-year-old Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel, who was recently presented his badge and credentials by U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran during President Donald Trump’s Address to the Joint Session of Congress.





“When others step back, the United States Secret Service steps forward. Shielding America from unseen threats, with sharp eyes, and steadfast courage. When you serve with us, even when no one sees you someone is always looking up to you," Secretary Noem says in the ad. The United States Secret Service is calling for a few more heroes. Will you step forward?”

This release follows another recent recruitment ad which aired during Super Bowl LIX.

Watch the video now, and if you’re ready to step forward and join our agency, visit https://www.secretservice.gov/careers.

