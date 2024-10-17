DREAMCLOUD BECOMES TITLE PARTNER OF NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE’S CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT AIRING ON CBS SPORTS NETWORK

DreamCloud haa become the title partner of the National Pickleball League’s championship event, airing taking place on October 17-20 in Cincinnati, Ohio and airing on CBS Sports Network on December 3. In 2023, the Indy Drivers claimed the inaugural NPL Championship, defeating regular-season champions Austin Ignite at Chicken N Pickle in Glendale, Arizona. NPL’s second-annual Championship Weekend will be held at The Pickle Lodge, a premier facility in West Chester Township, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati.

Premium brand will receive exposure across the NPL’s second season championship event and become the official mattress of the league

We are excited to welcome DreamCloud to our NPL family and look forward to the brand’s presence at our pinnacle event in Cincinnati and on CBS Sports Network.” — Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pickleball League

NEW CANNAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League (NPL, nplpickleball.com) and Resident, a leading direct-to-consumer home product company, today announced a new partnership that makes DreamCloud the title partner of the Champions Pro (50+) pickleball league’s championship event, airing on CBS Sports Network.

The DreamCloud NPL Championship will take place on October 17-20 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the event telecast will air on CBS Sports Network as a two-hour special on Tuesday, December 3 at 7:00 pm eastern time. As part of the partnership, DreamCloud also becomes the official mattress of the NPL. The brand will receive a variety of exposure, including on-site activations, on-court signage, and promotion across NPL’s digital and social channels during the championship event.

DreamCloud, launched in 2018, is recognized as the most awarded luxury hybrid mattress in the U.S., offering a premium sleep experience with a combination of memory foam and individually wrapped springs. Its cashmere-topped design provides exceptional comfort at an attainable price point.

“Resident is committed to providing best-in-class home products, and DreamCloud exemplifies this brand pledge with a mattress that delivers both quality and comfort,” said Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pickleball League. “We are excited to welcome DreamCloud to our NPL family and look forward to the brand’s presence at our pinnacle event in Cincinnati and on CBS Sports Network.”

“At DreamCloud, we believe that comfort and performance go hand-in-hand, and partnering with the National Pickleball League is a perfect way to showcase our shared commitment to excellence,” said Jared Brody, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Resident. “We’re thrilled to support the NPL’s Championship Weekend and help elevate the experience for players and fans as they celebrate the sport at its highest level.”

The DreamCloud NPL Championship is a premier event that showcases the rapidly growing sport of pickleball and the elite skills of Champions Pro (age 50+) players that will take place at The Pickle Lodge in West Chester Township, Ohio, from October 17 to 20. With a share of the $150,000 season-long prize pool and the coveted NPL Championship Trophy on the line, the competition promises to be fierce. The weekend kicks off with a private player party on Thursday evening, followed by Team Battles beginning at 8:00 AM on Friday. Matches will continue through Sunday, culminating with the crowning of the champions.

About National Pickleball League

The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Coachella Valley, Columbus, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Naples, Oklahoma City, Seattle, and Princeton. National Pickleball League is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.

About Resident

Resident is an industry-leading, digitally native house of brands that makes inspiring products people love coming home to. A disruptor in the mattress and bedding category, Resident's success is underpinned by its expertise in data science and e-commerce technology. Resident's award-winning Nectar®, DreamCloud®, Awara™, and Siena™ mattresses have provided quality and comfort to close to six million happy sleepers. Visit residenthome.com to learn more.

