GEO Receives Second Patent for GEO-Desis, GEO’s Next Generation Lapidus Arthrodesis System

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO), a developer of RFID technology, medical devices, and software solutions in the healthcare industry announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 12,262,901, entitled Tarsometatarsal Joint Arthrodesis Tools and Related Method for Bunion Correction.

“This is the second Tarsometatarsal Arthrodesis-related patent that GEO has added to its arsenal. This system was recently launched in the United States and feedback from the surgeon community is outstanding. The system has an incredible compression and distraction feature giving superior access to the arthrodesis site. With GEO-Desis there are multiple choices of fixation. Utilizing the RFID enabled GEO-CART delivery system, the surgeon can access different types of fixation and not be restricted to just one option”, said Michael Simpson, GEO’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are very excited about adding GEO-Desis as an alternative to existing systems in the market as this system is very easy to use and gives the surgeon a great deal of flexibility during surgery.”

GEO was formed from the idea that a more cost-effective, user-friendly, and efficacious way to deliver Orthopedic Medical Implants could exist in today’s healthcare environment. This is achieved through proprietary RFID technology, a groundbreaking Point-of-Sale delivery system, and best-in-class sterilized, single-use orthopedic implants and instruments.

