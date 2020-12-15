Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics™ announces issuance of U.S. Patent for the GEO CART RFID Delivery System.
RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO), a developer of RFID technology, medical devices, and software solutions in the healthcare industry, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent # 10,878,953 entitled ‘SURGICAL PRODUCT SUPPLY SYSTEM AND METHOD’ which covers the GEO CART® RFID Delivery System.
“When we founded this company, the GEO RFID technology was the cornerstone of the initiative to change the way orthopedic surgeries are done. From the outset, our goals were clear; increase patient safety and reduce healthcare costs. Receiving this patent is another validation that GEO’s technology focus is helping to achieve these goals, and it is truly a milestone event in the history of our company. The impact this system is currently having in healthcare is significant, but what the future holds for GEO is even more important. The company will continue to make good on the promise GEO made to both patients and healthcare facilities throughout the country,” said Michael Simpson, GEO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Considering the disruptions in our segment of orthopedics caused by COVID-19, we are proud that the GEO CART® technology can provide meaningful support to the initiatives for protecting the safety of both patients and healthcare workers.”
Paul Vasta, GEO’s Chief Technology Officer and co-inventor adds, “This patent represents the innovative approach GEO takes in meeting our objectives of delivering efficiency and safety to our customers, in this case related to the GEO CART®, but the same is true for our implants, instruments, packaging, and software solutions. Our drive toward continued innovation and improvement persists, and we look forward to additional patents and novel solutions in the future.”
Scott Day
