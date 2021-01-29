GEO Receives It's Second Patent for the GEO Nitinol Staple

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO), a developer of RFID technology, medical devices, and software solutions in the healthcare industry announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 10,588,319 entitled Bone Staple Insertion Tool and Related Method.

“This is the second nitinol staple-related patent that GEO has added to its arsenal. This inserter has been commercially available since 2019 and feedback from the surgeon community is tremendous. The efficacy and ease of use makes this one of the more popular solutions that GEO has in the market,” said Michael Simpson, GEO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Having this system RFID-tracked inside the GEO CART along with a complete disposable instrument set adds additional opportunity to increase patient safety and lower healthcare costs.”

GEO launched the Nitinol Staple System in 2019 and its subsequent top line growth has been significant. Surgeon feedback on the staple inserter effectiveness has been overwhelmingly positive and it has already garnered a number of approvals within health systems throughout the United States.

Scott Day
Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics
+1 855-436-2278
email us here

You just read:

GEO Receives It's Second Patent for the GEO Nitinol Staple

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Scott Day
Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics
+1 855-436-2278
Company/Organization
Diana Barrese
1239 N. Glenville Drive
Richardson, Texas, 75081
United States
+1 855-436-2278
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

GEO was formed from the idea that a more cost-effective, user-friendly, and efficacious way to deliver Orthopedic Medical Implants could exist in today’s healthcare environment. This is achieved through proprietary RFID technology, a groundbreaking Point-of-Sale delivery system, and best-in-class sterilized, single-use orthopedic implants and instruments.

More From This Author
GEO Receives It's Second Patent for the GEO Nitinol Staple
Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics™ announces issuance of U.S. Patent for the GEO CART RFID Delivery System.
Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics® Enters the Wound Care Market
View All Stories From This Author