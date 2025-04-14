Empowering Women and Youth in Afghanistan: Successful Conclusion of the UNITAR Entrepreneurship Training Programme

Since the first phase started in August 2024, the programme has engaged 2,158 individuals from all 34 provinces in Afghanistan, providing tailored training courses aligned with their current business environment.

Eighty young entrepreneurs selected from the first two phases proceeded to the third phase, where they learned in-depth skills relating to entrepreneurship.

The curriculum for phase three covered key topics, including:

Budgeting and Resource Allocation for MSMEs

Business Models and Market Research

Competitive Analysis and Strategic Planning

Leadership and Decision-Making

Agile Business Planning and Management

Throughout the training, participants gained practical insights into structuring and delivering effective business pitches. Working collaboratively in groups, they developed innovative business ideas, focusing on key components such as problem identification, solution development, market opportunity analysis, and revenue generation strategies. Their innovative solutions hold significant potential for local job creation, economic resilience, and sustainable entrepreneurship amid the country’s challenging financial landscape.

A special emphasis was placed on financial forecasting and break-even analysis, equipping participants with the skills to assess their ventures' financial viability. By understanding cost structures, projected revenues, and profitability timelines, they developed essential competencies for long-term business sustainability. Additionally, they strengthened their ability to effectively communicate their investment needs, strategic goals, and competitive advantages.

The interactive workshop enhanced their entrepreneurial and financial literacy and improved their teamwork, decision-making, and public speaking skills, all critical competencies for navigating Afghanistan’s evolving business landscape.

This programme was a turning point in my professional life. It gave me hope again and equipped me with the confidence to design a business that contributes to food security in my province. ーFarida Mohammadi, UNITAR Training Participant (Bamyan, Afghanistan)

Through UNITAR, I was able to turn a local resource, pistachios, into a product ready for the global market. The programme helped me shape and connect my business strategy to real-world needs. ーJamaluddin Ikhlas, UNITAR Training Participant (Paktia, Afghanistan)

This initiative represents a significant step toward fostering a new generation of Afghan entrepreneurs driving economic growth and innovation despite ongoing challenges.