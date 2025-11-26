“Delivery Seguro” - Promoting the Safety of Delivery Motorcycle Drivers in the Dominican Republic

In 2026, efforts will focus on monitoring data to evaluate the project's effectiveness in reducing fatalities and injuries amongst delivery motorcycle riders, and in creating a replicable model to scale the project and expand it to other high-risk regions in the Dominican Republic and other countries.

The presentation of the results during the first phase of “Delivery Seguro” took place during the “Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Safe Motorcycle Mobility”, hosted by UNITAR and CIFAL Dominican Republic on 13 November 2025 in Santo Domingo. The dialogue brought together 45 public and private institutions to exchange innovative solutions to improve motorcycle riders’ safety.

INTRANT presented a comprehensive roadmap focused on strengthening the regulatory framework and enforcing stricter safety standards for motorcyclists. This roadmap, set by H.E. Mr. Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, seeks to unite public and private sectors under a national commitment to reduce road traffic fatalities through education, enhanced oversight, and improved victim care.