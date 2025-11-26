Building Peace Through Digital Technology — Youth from Asia and Hiroshima Present the Outcome of the Digital Storytelling Training Programme

In the second half of the event, participants joined an interactive workshop facilitated by Mr. Takashi Doi, Representative Director of the Digital Monozukuri Council. Using Minecraft Education Edition, participants worked in groups to recreate the cityscape of Hiroshima before the atomic bombing. High school participants shared that this hands-on workshop was very different from the peace education they had received in primary, junior high, and high school, and that it offered a valuable opportunity to gain new perspectives and a renewed understanding of Hiroshima.

My peace education until now has mainly involved listening to survivors’ testimonies or looking at photographs. Reconstructing what Hiroshima looked like before the bombing was completely new to me. I had rarely imagined the peaceful city that existed before the bombing, so this was a very meaningful experience.

—High school participant, Hiroshima

It’s easy to lose focus during lecture-based learning, but when you are creating something during the learning, such as using Minecraft, you can engage more and reflect more deeply on peace. I felt it was a very effective approach to peace education.

—High school participant, Hiroshima

The workshop served as a unique opportunity for participants from different sectors, generations, and countries to come together in the creative practice of peace learning and digital storytelling.

In 2025, marking 80 years since the atomic bombing, UNITAR successfully concluded this commemorative programme with support from the Hiroshima Prefectural Government, the City of Hiroshima, and many partners and stakeholders. The creativity and digital storytelling skills fostered among young participants are expected to continue spreading throughout society and contribute to building a peaceful and inclusive future.

UNITAR extends its sincere appreciation to all partners and stakeholders who supported this initiative and will continue working toward sustainable development for all.