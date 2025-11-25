From Emergency to Recovery: How UNOSAT's Satellite Analysis shaped Cabo Verde's Disaster Response and National Resilience Framework

Communication lines were established immediately after the emergency response activation. OCHA's regional office in Dakar, which had a long-standing collaboration with UNOSAT from supporting previous disasters in the region, made the connection with local stakeholders, including the UN Resident Coordinator's office.

The first map-just to situate in terms of data, we got approximately two days after the initial request, explained Patricia, UN Resident Coordinator for Cabo Verde.

UNOSAT produced high-resolution maps showing the spatial extent of floods and landslides, focusing on Mindelo city, where damage was most severe. The maps provided a quantified overview of the areas most affected.

In a context where ground access was extremely limited, this analysis provided the only comprehensive visual assessment available during the first week of the crisis, Patricia noted.

I would say the first two weeks of the crisis, we were totally counting on this (UNOSAT geospatial products).

The UNOSAT team also worked in close collaboration with multiple UN agencies, including OCHA, WHO, UNICEF, UN-Habitat, UNDP, UNESCO, FAO, and IOM, which jointly conducted rapid assessments with government and municipal authorities across the three affected islands.