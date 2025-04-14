President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Mcebisi Jonas as special envoy to United States of America

I hereby announce the appointment of Mr Mcebisi Jonas as my Special Envoy to the United States of America, serving as the official representative of the President and the government of the Republic of South Africa.

In this capacity, Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests.

An eminent South African leader, Mr Jonas served as one of four Presidential Investment Envoys that I appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment into South Africa.

As a former Deputy Finance Minister of South Africa, Mr Jonas brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role. Concurrently, he holds the position of Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the MTN Group, a role he will maintain alongside his responsibilities as my Special Envoy.

This appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests.

For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship. In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades on the basis of mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples.

I thank you.

