Azerion Acquires Advanced Contextual to Pair Curation with Contextual Targeting Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azerion , the international, publicly listed adtech conglomerate and leading curation house, has acquired Advanced Contextual, an innovative company at the forefront of contextual advertising, to enhance its unique capabilities in curated inventory and audience building with industry-leading contextual targeting to drive better performance for advertisers.Azerion uses its DSP, SSP, and DMP technology to find the most efficient path to advertisers’ ideal audiences, driving greater performance in high-quality, brand-safe media environments. With the proprietary technology of Advanced Contextual, which leverages the signal from 3 billion content pages across 55,000 publishers to drive performance through contextual relevance, Azerion will further differentiate itself to deliver better results for its enterprise and mid-market brand and agency clients.“Leveraging contextual signals to generate performance on the open web and in walled gardens is a rare capability and has never been more important amid privacy changes that complicate addressable advertising,” said Matthew Newcomb , regional director of Azerion in the US, UK, and APAC. “With Advanced Contextual’s superb product and custom audience building capabilities in social, Azerion will further distinguish itself as the best destination for advertisers seeking efficiency, high-quality media, and future-proof targeting strategies — whether in walled gardens or on the open web.”Especially distinctive about Advanced Contextual is the company’s ability to leverage context in walled gardens. Contextual targeting has long existed on the open web, but it’s often too broad to maximize performance, and it doesn’t extend to every channel, especially social platforms, where advertisers need to reach their audiences. With Advanced Contextual, Azerion will freshly be able to offer that capability to its advertisers.“Joining the Azerion team will allow us to deepen the impact of our innovation to offer better contextual advertising capabilities to a broad array of enterprise and mid-market advertisers internationally,” said Dave Hills , CEO and co-founder of Advanced Contextual. “We are thrilled to partner with a global company that has shown its commitment to better serving advertisers through content signals, a mission very much aligned with the spirit of our technology.”Azerion acquired Advanced Contextual for an undisclosed amount. Dave Hills will join Azerion as SVP of data intelligence and monetization.About AzerionFounded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilising our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.For more information visit: www.Azerion.com

