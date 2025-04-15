Business Reporter: Operational Transformation and Impact: Preparing F&B for tomorrow’s challenges

An exclusive event organised for leaders in the food and beverages industry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, leading consultancy firm dss+ announces its upcoming event to be held on 30 June 2025 in London. From navigating economic pressures and rising raw materials prices to balancing regulatory compliance risks with evolving consumer demands, the food and beverage industry faces a complex and rapidly changing environment. Addressing these unprecedented challenges requires businesses to optimise costs, maintain competitiveness and innovate across operations. However, as new technologies emerge, building a competent workforce and a culture of safety are becoming increasingly critical. Furthermore, mitigating current and future risks remains to be key to creating a resilient business organisation that demonstrates operational efficiency along its value chain.The interactive event organised by dss+ will feature expert-led sessions, real-world case studies and collaborative panel discussions providing insights into how businesses can navigate economic pressures, balance regulatory compliance with consumers’ expectations, retain and upskill their talent, while also fostering a culture of safety and excellence.This exclusive event is designed for senior leaders in the F&B industry who are looking to address operational challenges, enhance efficiency and explore strategies for future-proofing their businesses.The day will conclude with networking cocktails, offering the perfect opportunity to connect with industry peers, exchange ideas and build valuable partnerships.Operational Transformation & Impact: Preparing F&B for Tomorrow’s ChallengesDate: 30 June 2025Location: The Ned, 27 Poultry, London EC2R 8AJTime: 14:00-18:00hTo learn more about why you should attend, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About dss+dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. Driven by our purpose, we help organizations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that build business endurance and ensure long-term success.We engage deeply within organizations to empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures, and establish the capabilities required at every level. We combine technical expertise and operational experience with a people-centered approach and data-driven insight.

