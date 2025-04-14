WAISL's AeroWise: a Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre

from left to right- Vinay Ramprasad, Andy Bordass, Gautam Blakrishnan, Preetham Kamesh, Amit Arora, Rajgopal Narayanan

MADRID, SPAIN, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAISL ’s AeroWise is already live at Hyderabad International Airport, showcasing real-world implementation of next-gen airport operations and firmly establishing itself as a leader in digital aviation solutions. AeroWise is the first end-to-end, fully integrated digital twin-powered APOC, covering the Terminal, Airside, and Landside while integrating with over 40 modules and tracking more than 100 KPIs, enabling efficient management of complex airport operations and their adjacencies.AeroWise ushers in a new era in airport operations, offering predictive, prescriptive, and simulative insights and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the entire airport ecosystem. The solution leverages next-generation technologies like Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, AI/ML, video, and Data Analytics.WAISL’s AeroWise solution is designed to deliver significant business advantages for Airports and their adjacencies worldwide; it generates real-time insights and an automated plan of the day that seamlessly integrates with all systems, predicts potential disruptions, analyses trends, and continuously learns from post-operative analysis for performance optimisation.“We want to clear the myth and quantify a real achievable business value and ROI to Airport Operators and CxOs who are in various stages of maturity with their APOC strategy. AeroWise from WAISL is one of the first to embrace Total Airport Management, Con-Ops, and IOT/AI/ML technology to drive end-to-end Digital Operations Transformation. This milestone underscores WAISL’s commitment to being a preferred digital transformation and innovation partner for airports and the larger aviation and transport industry worldwide. ”, said Preetham Kamesh, acting Global Chief Business Officer of WAISL Ltd.The business value for airport operations by implementing the AeroWise solution is derived by increasing capacity with existing infrastructure, optimising non-aero revenue streams and reducing costs through improved operational efficiency. The solution empowers airports to handle surges in demand with predictive and prescriptive analytics, ultimately delivering reductions in flight delays and boosting passenger satisfaction. It also provides an integrated experience that will fuel the next generation of airport operations.At Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) 2025, WAISL actively participated in industry panels and expert sessions, contributing to global conversations on smart airports, AI-powered automation, digital transformation, and sustainable aviation solutions. WAISL invited journalists, aviation professionals, and stakeholders to visit its Booth for live demonstrations of AeroWise, engaging discussions, and hands-on VR experiences that showcased how technology can redefine airport efficiency and passenger satisfaction.About WAISLAt WAISL, we design, implement, and integrate technologies, focusing on operations and process efficiencies for airports, airlines, smart cities, energy, and hospitality. Our solutions—spanning biometric systems, digital twins, integrated command and control centres, cyber security/sustainability suites, predictive data-driven insights, etc. — work together seamlessly to deliver more innovative, efficient, and intuitive experiences, elevating business outcomes.WAISL is the primary solutions partner for Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Manohar International Airport, Goa, Bhogapuram International Airport, Kannur International Airport, and Kuwait International Airport. WAISL manage and services 135+ million passengers and 80+ airlines, integrating and deploying 2000+ applications vendor-agnostically in highly complex technology-converging ecosystems. This excellence in managed services delivered by WAISL has enabled our partner airports to be rated amongst the best-in-class service providers by Skytrax and ACI awards.Website: https://www.waisl.in

