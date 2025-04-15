Trailblazer Academy Announces Grand Opening and Appoints New Director

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trailblazer Academy , the newest early childhood education program in Windsor, Colorado, is preparing to welcome children ages 6 weeks to 13 years old. As a ministry of Traverse Christian Church , Trailblazer Academy is dedicated to delivering high-quality education in a nurturing, Christ-centered environment. Following months of planning and construction, the Academy has announced a tentative opening date of Monday, June 2, 2025.In conjunction with its upcoming opening, Trailblazer Academy is pleased to introduce its newly appointed director, Morgan Rangel. Ms. Rangel brings more than a decade of experience in early childhood education, offering extensive knowledge, leadership, and a strong passion for child development.Holding top-tier credentials with Colorado Shines, Rangel is committed to upholding high standards in early learning while fostering a faith-based, supportive atmosphere. Her leadership will be pivotal in cultivating a thriving community for both children and families.“Trailblazer Academy is not just a childcare center; it is the foundation of a Christ-centered community where children will learn, grow, develop, and experience God’s love,” said Rangel. “My personal mission as an Early Childhood Director is to create a home away from home—where children feel safe, supported, valued, and loved.”Building an Exceptional TeamTrailblazer Academy recognizes that the heart of any successful early childhood program lies in the strength of its educators. The Academy is committed to hiring passionate, experienced professionals who share its mission of nurturing children in a Christ-centered environment.Trailblazer offers ongoing professional development, mentorship opportunities, and a collaborative work culture designed to empower educators and promote personal and professional growth.“Our goal is not only to provide a high-quality learning experience for children but also to create a workplace where teachers feel valued, empowered, and supported in their mission to shape young lives,” added Rangel.Educators who align with Trailblazer Academy’s values are encouraged to apply and join the mission of making a lasting impact in the Windsor community.Why Choose Trailblazer Academy?Trailblazer Academy offers comprehensive care and age-appropriate educational programs for children from infancy through age 13. Its curriculum is designed to nurture each child’s unique strengths while fostering curiosity, character, and confidence.For more information on enrollment and upcoming events, parents are encouraged to visit the Academy’s website. Tours and opportunities to meet the team will be available soon.

