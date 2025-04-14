Blossom Family Medicine Partners with OpenDNA to Bring Precision Genetic Testing to Primary Care

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blossom Family Medicine is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with OpenDNA, a leader in precision medicine and AI-powered genetic analysis. This partnership brings cutting-edge, AI-based genomic testing to patients, offering earlier and more personalized insights into disease risk through OpenDNA’s comprehensive testing suite.Beginning this month, Blossom Family Medicine will integrate OpenDNA’s CardioRisk+, CancerRisk+, and TotalRisk+ genetic testing solutions into its preventive care services. These tests combine advanced polygenic risk scoring with clinical and family history analysis to deliver a more complete and personalized view of an individual’s health risks.“Partnering with OpenDNA aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver personalized, preventive, and patient-centered care,” said Dr. Jessica Marabella, Founder & Physician of Blossom Family Medicine. “By incorporating advanced, AI-driven genetic risk prediction into our practice, we’re empowering our patients with valuable insights to help guide their long-term health decisions.”OpenDNA’s platform uses state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms and extensive genomic databases to generate high-accuracy risk scores. These scores support clinicians in tailoring screening, lifestyle recommendations, and preventive interventions based on each patient’s unique genetic profile.“This collaboration represents an exciting step forward in making precision medicine more accessible at the primary care level,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Founder and CEO of OpenDNA. “Blossom Family Medicine’s commitment to innovation and whole-family wellness makes them an ideal partner.”Patients interested in learning more about these new services or scheduling a consultation are encouraged to contact Blossom Family Medicine directly or visit www.blossomfamilymed.com About Blossom Family MedicineBlossom Family Medicine is a concierge family medical practice located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, founded by Dr. Jessica Marabella. Dedicated to providing personalized, compassionate care for individuals and families, the practice operates on a membership-based model that emphasizes patient-centered attention. Blossom Family Medicine focuses on building meaningful relationships with patients to support their long-term wellness journeys.About OpenDNAOpenDNA is a precision medicine and AI company revolutionizing disease prediction and personalized healthcare through advanced polygenic and monogenic risk analysis. Its proprietary technology empowers providers to make informed, data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes.

