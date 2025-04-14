Mexico Bariatric Center® to Host Informational Seminar in Atlanta on Weight Loss Surgery in Mexico

Mexico Bariatric Center Ron Elli Founder of Mexico Bariatric Center and Hospital Azar Mexico Bariatric Center Seminar in Atlanta, Georgia with Dr. Ron Elli

Mexico Bariatric Center® (MBC), a leading bariatric surgery provider in Mexico, will host an informational seminar in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 4, 2025.

We understand that the decision to undergo weight loss surgery is a significant one, and we want to provide potential patients with all the information they need to make an informed choice.” — Ron Elli, Ph.D., Managing Director of Mexico Bariatric Center

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico Bariatric Center (MBC), a leading provider of affordable and high-quality bariatric surgery in Mexico, is pleased to announce it will host an informational seminar in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 4, 2025. This seminar aims to educate individuals considering weight loss surgery about the benefits and processes involved in undergoing treatment in Mexico.The seminar will provide attendees with comprehensive information about various bariatric and plastic procedures, including the gastric balloon, endo sleeve, gastric sleeve, RNY gastric bypass, mini-gastric bypass, duodenal switch, SASI, SADI, revisional procedures, and Mommy Makeover. They will also learn about the advantages of choosing Mexico Bariatric Center for their weight loss journey, such as cost-effectiveness, access to experienced surgeons, and the state-of-the-art Hospital Azar "Our Atlanta seminar will offer a unique opportunity to learn directly from our experts and hear firsthand accounts from individuals who have successfully achieved their weight loss goals through our program," said Ron Elli.Seminar Highlights:- Presenters: Ron Elli, Ph.D., alongside MBC’s inspiring past-patient affiliates, Sarita and Rena, will be the presenters.- Expert Presentation: You will learn first-hand information on different bariatric and cosmetic procedures and their benefits.- Q&A Session: Get personalized answers to your questions from our team of experts.- Information on Travel and Logistics: Understand the process of traveling to Mexico for surgery and the support provided by Mexico Bariatric Center.- Financing Options: Discover affordable payment plans and financing options available to patients.- Patient Testimonials: Hear inspiring stories from individuals who have undergone weight loss surgery with Mexico Bariatric Center.Event Details:Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025Location: Hyatt Place Atlanta Buckhead - 3242 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305Time: 11am to 1pmRegistration: Interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance at https://mexicobariatriccenter.com/atlanta-seminar-2025/ . Space is limited.About Mexico Bariatric Center:Mexico Bariatric Center is a leading provider of weight loss surgery in Mexico, offering a comprehensive range of bariatric procedures to patients from around the world. The company is dedicated to providing personalized care, exceptional results, and a supportive environment for individuals seeking to transform their lives.About Mexico Cosmetic Center Mexico Cosmetic Center(MCC) has been providing cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including mommy makeover, for post-bariatric patients since 2013. We partner with board-certified plastic surgeons who specialize in face rejuvenation and body contouring after weight loss surgery.MCC offers a full range of procedures, including facelift, rhinoplasty, breast lift, arm lift, thigh lift, tummy tuck, and Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). In addition to cosmetic surgery, we provide women’s health services such as hysterectomy as well as endometriosis diagnosis and treatment.MBC and MCC work in the accredited Azar medical facilities in Mexico, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care.

Mexico Bariatric Center

