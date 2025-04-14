Treetops Resort Welcomes Todd Zunker as New Director of Golf

With over two decades of professional golf operations experience, Zunker brings unparalleled expertise to Treetops Resort.

GAYLORD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treetops Resort, renowned for its prestigious courses and world-class golf experiences, is proud to announce the appointment of Todd Zunker as its new Director of Golf.

Born and raised in West Bend, Wisconsin, Zunker’s passion for golf began at the age of eight and has defined his career ever since. A 1999 graduate of the SDGA Golf Academy in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Zunker earned an associate degree in Business and Marketing. He also became certified in building clubs and club repair and was the school’s Match Play Champion.

With over two decades of professional golf operations experience, Zunker brings unparalleled expertise to Treetops Golf Resort in Michigan. His career highlights include roles such as Operations Supervisor with the PGA Tour at the TPC Network and an instrumental part of the opening team at Streamsong Resort, where he rose to Head Professional over an impressive 11-year tenure. Most recently, he contributed his talents to Walt Disney World Golf. As Disney's Head professional, Todd managed the day-to-day operation in being "Show ready". Todd elevated overall guest satisfaction from 94% to 99%.

As the new Director of Golf, Zunker is committed to fostering a welcoming environment for both guests and staff. "I believe in creating an inviting atmosphere that everyone wants to be a part of. Whether guest or staff member, unity is the key to success in providing high-value customer service," said Zunker. "I enjoy creating an experience and long-lasting memories for every guest I interact with."

“Our Treetops team is eager to welcome Zunker, directing the golf operation. I am confident that his dedication to exceptional service and his depth of knowledge of the golf industry will elevate the golf experience for players of all levels,” said Barry Owens, GM.

About Treetops Resort

Treetops – Michigan’s Most Spectacular Resort is truly the Midwest’s “Must Play” resort and arguably the best collection of golf anywhere in the country, boasting five different courses from renowned designers Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and Tom Fazio. Treetops Resort is also proudly recognized as having the # 1 Par 3 Course in North America: Threetops. Guests can also experience world-class instruction, a spectacular spa, downhill skiing, Michigan golf packages and Michigan golf courses, meetings & conventions, and a fairytale setting for weddings. Treetops Resorts’ winter offerings include some of the finest terrain perfect for families to enjoy all season long. Treetops Resort boasts 27 ski runs, a terrain park, cross-country skiing, and extreme tubing in the winter.

Treetops Resort is conveniently located on I-75 north just three hours north of Detroit and within one hour of the Straits of Mackinac.

