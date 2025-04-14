Update: Derby Barracks/ Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5001918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/12/2024 @ approximately 5 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Rd, Charleston, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

NAME: William S. Uhsmann Jr.

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police search teams located Uhsmann Jr. in a wooded area approximately 200 yards behind his residence. Uhsmann Jr. was exhibiting signs of moderate hypothermia and was transported to North Country Hospital for evaluation. The Vermont State Police were aided in the search by North Country Search Dogs, the VT Army National guard, and the Charleston Fire Department.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5001918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/12/2024 @ approximately 5 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Rd, Charleston, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

NAME: William S. Uhsmann Jr.

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 13th, 2025 at approximately 1851 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a missing male. The male, William Uhsmann (72) of Charleston, VT was last seen at his residence on 4/12/2025 at approximately 1700 hrs. Uhsmann was last known to be wearing a black button-down t-shirt with a dark blue long sleeve shirt underneath, blue jeans, black shoes with grey soles. Uhsmann is to be 5’05” tall and has a slight hunched over posture and weights approximately 150 pounds. Uhsmann has grey/white hair about shoulder length in the back and brown eyes and a grey/white beard with a dark spot. It’s been reported Uhsmann has severe dementia.

At this time, there are no indication Uhsmann is missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.