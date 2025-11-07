News Release - Extended Road Closure in Moretown, VT from 11/11 through 11/20
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Extended Road Closure
Beginning November 11th, 2025, Moretown Common Rd will be continuously closed between both intersections with Farnham Rd, lasting through November 20th, 2025. A photo detailing the area to be closed is below.
Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
