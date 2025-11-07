Submit Release
News Release - Extended Road Closure in Moretown, VT from 11/11 through 11/20

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Extended Road Closure

 

Beginning November 11th, 2025, Moretown Common Rd will be continuously closed between both intersections with Farnham Rd, lasting through November 20th, 2025. A photo detailing the area to be closed is below.

 

Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

News Release - Extended Road Closure in Moretown, VT from 11/11 through 11/20

