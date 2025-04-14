ETHDam III: Amsterdam’s Leading Privacy, Security & AI Event Returns in 2025

ETHDam III - The premier hackathon and conference for privacy, security, and AI builders is back on May 9-11, 2025, in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETHDam is Amsterdam’s flagship conference and hackathon focused on privacy, security, and AI. Designed for developers, researchers, cypherpunks, and builders, ETHDam fosters innovation in censorship-resistant technologies, decentralized finance (DeFi), zero-knowledge proofs, and more.Unlike traditional Web3 events, ETHDam stands out for its grassroots, no-hype approach, creating an unfiltered, builder-first environment where meaningful discussions and innovative projects take center stage.What to Expect at ETHDam IIIThe third edition of ETHDam will feature:🔹 Privacy, Security, and AI tracks with in-depth talks, panels, and workshops on the latest in privacy, security, and AI.🔹 A 48-hour hackathon where teams compete for bounties and mentorship from top Web3 organizations.🔹 Otter Track - a dedicated stage for ongoing projects to showcase their work.🔹 Panels, keynotes, and workshops led by leading experts and industry pioneers.🔹 700+ attendees, including developers, founders, researchers, and investors.🔹 Official afterparty & networking events to connect with the Web3 community in a grassroots, builder-focused setting.ETHDam Hackathon: Build, Ship, and WinThe ETHDam hackathon is an opportunity for builders to work on real-world problems, gain access to top-tier mentorship, and compete for bounties from leading blockchain protocols.With a strong emphasis on privacy, security, and AI, hackathon participants will tackle cutting-edge challenges in cryptography, DeFi security, and censorship-resistant tech.Why AmsterdamAmsterdam has become a hub for privacy-first builders and decentralized technology advocates. With a strong hacker culture, deep financial history, and active Web3 community, it’s the perfect place for a conference dedicated to pushing the limits of decentralized innovation.ETHDam III is open to builders, founders, developers, and anyone passionate about decentralization.To purchase tickets, visit: ethdam.com/#tickets 10% Discount Code: KEYDIFFERENCE10For those wishing to join ETHDam as a hacker,(hackers get in free) here is the link to apply to hack: https:// taikai.network/cryptocanal/hackathons/ethdam2025 For the latest updates, follow ETHDam on X/Twitter.

