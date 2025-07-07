Registration now open for the 2025 edition of the FTT Fintech Festival

FTT Fintech Festival 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration for the 2025 editions of the FTT Fintech Festival , Future Identity Festival, FID Fraud & FinCrime, FID IAM, FTT AI Transformation and FTT Mutuals on 10th – 11th November, in London is live. With the biggest edition to date on the horizon, secure a pass to the largest, most impactful and truly entertaining two-day Festival in any innovation lover’s calendar.The always thought-provoking Festival Stage returns, kicking off with a panel of financial services leaders helping us make sense of what is a world of uncertainty. No matter the economic and political challenges ahead, the only way is forward in an industry that never stands still.The FTT Fintech Festival also features the FTT Open Finance, FTT Payments, and FTT Embedded Finance stages, where it dives into the key forces shaping innovation across financial services. The event gets up to speed on the technologies, behavioural changes, regulatory initiatives, and business model shifts driving change.The Future Identity Festival and FID Fraud & FinCrime are back for another year to explore all things digital identity and cybercrime. New for this year is the exciting Festival debut of the FID IAM stage. FID IAM will delve deeper into all areas of identity and access management to crack the code on everything from seamless workforce and customer experiences to bulletproof cybersecurity.The co-located FTT Mutuals brings together leaders from across the mutual sector to explore what the future holds. With a pledge from the Labour Party to double the size of the sector, over two days, FTT will explore the answer to the question of are providers built on this unique, purpose-driven model are ready to meet the moment. They will additionally dive into the forces shaping the industry, including digital transformation, consumer duty, sustainability, financial inclusion, member engagement and more.With AI topping innovation agendas across pretty much every industry, FTT AI Transformation brings together leaders from across an impressive range of industries to talk about the art of the possible, alongside the practical. Hear about successful use cases and what is on the fast-moving horizon. FTT also explores what real concerns are about topics such as ethics, employment and the governance of AI tools and technologies.There will be a lot of topics to be explored, along with the ever-evolving Festival experience and Europe’s largest Hosted Meetings programme. Register now at the best possible rate. Think Glastonbury for innovation. There will be music and craft beer.VC Innovations is a full-stack marketing services agency transforming innovative businesses through accelerated marketing. As the architects of Fintech Talents, VC Innovations convene a community of over 200,000 digital transformation leaders from across the fintech and financial services ecosystem. VC Innovations believes that by bringing together communities from across the globe to explore the power of innovation, better outcomes for businesses and consumers will follow. 24-28 Bloomsbury Way, London, WC1A 2SN. Visit the VC Innovations website Media contacts:Alicia Condon – alicia.condon@vcinnovations.co.ukLisa Moyle – lisa.moyle@vcinnovations.co.uk

