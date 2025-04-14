Mission Essential Awarded USEUCOM Mission Assurance Task Order Under TAPAS BPA

Mission Essential will identify critical infrastructure, conduct vulnerability assessments, and develop and maintain comprehensive risk management strategies.

STUTTGART, GERMANY, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential , a trusted provider of mission-critical support to the U.S. Department of Defense and its partners, has been awarded the USEUCOM Mission Assurance task order under the TAPAS BPA contract. The award is a Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP) contract with a base period and four option years, continuing Mission Essential’s long-standing partnership with the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM).Under this task order, Mission Essential will identify critical infrastructure, conduct vulnerability assessments, and develop and maintain comprehensive risk management strategies. These efforts are designed to ensure USEUCOM and its component staffs, and agencies can successfully execute their missions—even in crisis or conflict—by safeguarding vital infrastructure.“We are honored to continue supporting the USEUCOM Mission Assurance program,” said Greg Miller, CEO, Mission Essential. “This follow-on award affirms our deep commitment to defense readiness and our proven track record in delivering results. The work we do helps ensure the warfighter has the secure and resilient infrastructure needed to achieve mission success.”The work will be performed in Stuttgart, Germany, and directly supports national defense priorities by ensuring mission-critical systems are resilient, available, and capable of sustaining operations in support of U.S. and allied interests in the region.This award represents a continuation of Mission Essential’s ongoing contributions to the Mission Assurance program and highlights the company’s specialized expertise in infrastructure identification, risk mitigation, and operational continuity.Mission Essential provides a full spectrum of functional language, intelligence, logistics, communications, and base services personnel and solutions to U.S. gefense and security agencies and allied governments. Renowned for supplying difficult-to-find resources worldwide, Mission Essential is in your corner, supporting your mission 24x7x365. For more information about Mission Essential and its suite of services, visit missionessential.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.