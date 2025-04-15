Business Reporter: How can Europe avoid getting left behind in the digital race?

Why building and running sustainable data centres, training talent and forming a united front are key

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jérôme Totel, Group Strategy & Innovation Director of Data4 explains why data sovereignty, bridging digital skills shortages and close collaboration are essential for Europe in order to keep its competitiveness on the global market. The data centre sector is rapidly changing and expanding, with annual growth reaching 30 per cent. To keep up with this trend, the data centre sector in Europe must evolve its infrastructure both on larger campuses and in urban areas. Given the sizeable carbon footprint of data centres – the digital sector alone accounts for 4 per cent of global CO2 emissions – it is also imperative to reconcile technological development with environmental responsibility. Design improvements have already reduced the energy consumption of data centres by 25 per cent in the past ten years., Data4 has now also initiated a low-carbon concrete strategy that has reduced the carbon impact of each new building by 13 per cent.Digital infrastructure, however, cannot be developed or operated without massively investing in training and attracting talent. But the aim is no longer to simply attract talent but also to structure the entire European digital sector by focusing on training, partnerships with schools and public initiative. Europe cannot stay in the digital game if each country is to develop its own technological champions in isolation. There is an urgent need to rally the most promising companies, such as Mistral (France) and Aleph Alpha (Germany) in AI, and provide them with the conditions they need to compete with the global giants.To learn about why data centres and communication networks matter, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Data4 GroupData4 Group finances, designs, constructs and operates its own data centres. Delivered through its data centre campus model, Data4 provides its customers with secure, scalable and high-performance data hosting solutions. Today the company owns and operates 22 data centres across France, Italy, Spain, Poland and serves international cloud operators, major telecom operators, innovative tech companies and multinational corporations within its campuses.

