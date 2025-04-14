The Journalist April-May 2025

The new edition of The Journalist is out now.

No prizes for guessing who is dominating world news at the moment and we have our own take on Donald Trump from the journalists who were there when he came to buy Turnberry golf course.

We also have features on how newsletters can get journalists better known and how you can reap rewards if you broaden into media consultancy. We look at the entertaining and informative world of newspaper diaries which are now sadly waning.

And if your thoughts are turning to holidays we have a few suggestions of destinations with a journalistic theme.

It’s also time for the latest edition of the Freelance supplement which can be seen here: http://www.londonfreelance.org/fl

If you would prefer a print copy please change your details in MyNUJ on the website or email [email protected]

Christine Buckley

Editor

