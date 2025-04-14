SGS to Showcase e-Customs Innovations at Transport Logistic 2025 SGS

SGS returns to Transport Logistic 2025

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to announce its return to Transport Logistic 2025.This premier four-day trade show will take place at Messe München’s Trade Fair Center in Germany from June 2-5, 2025. It serves as the leading platform for businesses involved in logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management.Transport Logistic 2025 will bring together exhibitors and industry experts from around the world to network, share insights and forge new business opportunities. Attendees will explore cutting-edge products and solutions while gaining valuable knowledge about the latest trends shaping the future of global transport and logistics.SGS will have experts from Türkiye, the UK, the Netherlands, Romania, Ireland and Germany at Booth #434, Hall A4, ready to guide businesses looking for industry-leading advice on customs procedures and solutions.With decades of experience, SGS offers comprehensive solutions to enhance trade facilitation, including customs transit and guarantees, import and export declarations, automation, VAT and fiscal representation, excise duties, customs software and consultancy.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

