“Macao • Hengqin Craft Market” calls for stall operators

MACAU, April 14 - Jointly organised by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, the “Macao • Hengqin Craft Market” will be held from 12 to 15 June at the Hengqin Culture and Art Complex. Applications for the Macao handicraft stalls (excluding food and beverage stalls) will be open from 14 to 28 April and the application is free of charge.

The “Macao • Hengqin Craft Market” was well-received by residents from both Macao and the Hengqin Cooperation Zone over the past two years. In order to continue to promote exchanges in cultural and creative industries between the two regions, this year’s event will be held from 12 to 15 June (Thursday to Sunday), from 2pm to 9pm, at the Hengqin Culture and Art Complex. Applications for Macao handicraft stalls will be open from 14 to 28 April. Interested parties can apply online at the website of the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” (www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2). All registered products must be of original design, excluding food and beverage, with a minimum of ten types of products available for sale. Services offering cultural and artistic experiences can also be included. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of stalls, successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Lio or Ms Zhou, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6292 or 8399 6289, during office hours.