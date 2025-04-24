Arts Garage to Host ‘Fun-raiser in Paradise’ featuring Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer Band

Arts Garage Logo BlueIvy Communications Logo Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer Band

Sponsored by BlueIvy Communications, Event Benefits Arts Garage’s Immersive Theatre Summer Camp

We are honored to host this fundraiser in support of Arts Garage, a cornerstone of creativity and culture in our community. Arts Garage provides a vital platform for artists and audiences to connect.” — Melissa Perlman, President & Founder, BlueIvy Communications

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, is hosting a ‘Fun-raiser in Paradise’ party on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Arts Garage (94 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach).The evening will feature light bites and entertainment by Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer Band , South Florida's premier Jimmy Buffett experience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Light bites are from 7 to 8 p.m. and the band plays at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to embrace the island vibe in fun, tropical attire.Tickets range from $70 to $75 and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage box office at 561-450-6357 or visiting https://artsgarage.org/event/fun-raiser-in-paradise/ ‘Fun-raiser in Paradise’ is proudly sponsored by BlueIvy Communications , a South Florida based public relations and marketing agency. All proceeds will directly support Arts Garage’s immersive theatre summer camp, PLACES!, by providing scholarships for young artists, enhancing program resources, and expanding access to high-quality arts education."We are honored to host this fundraiser in support of Arts Garage, a cornerstone of creativity and culture in our community,” said Melissa Perlman, President and Founder of BlueIvy Communications. “Arts Garage provides a vital platform for artists and audiences to connect, inspire, and thrive, and we are proud to help champion their mission.”About Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer BandFrom Key West to Palm Beach, Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer Band have earned their reputation as South Florida’s premier Buffett experience, captivating Parrotheads and newcomers alike with their authentic sound and carefree spirit. Whether it’s a beachside festival, a tiki bar blowout, or a private luau, this band guarantees a five o’clock somewhere state of mind. So, grab a frozen concoction, raise your fins, and let the Coral Rummers take you away to Buffett’s world—no boat required!About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Delray Beach, and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

