Cornell Art Museum Extends Popular 'ICONS of ART Italian Mosaic Portraits' Exhibition

Limited-Edition Catalogue Now Available; Meet & Greet with ICONS of ART Creator Set for April 25

The exhibition has resonated deeply with visitors, merging ancient craftsmanship with contemporary spirit. The extension reflects the incredible community response and generous support we’ve received.” — Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director, DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to overwhelming public enthusiasm and interest, the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is pleased to announce the extension of the “ICONS of ART Italian Mosaic Portraits” exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum through October 27, 2025. The acclaimed exhibition features 40 hand crafted mosaic portraits of iconic figures from the worlds of art, music, film and culture – including Frida Kahlo, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sophia Loren, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, and Mohammed Ali. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind work, blending centuries-old mosaic techniques with modern artistic interpretation.Curated by Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director at the Delray DDA, in collaboration with Guglielmo Zanette, Artistic Director of the Associazione Naonis of Pordenone, Italy, and creator of the Concorso Mosaic Young Talent, and prestigious Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli, a world-famous Italian mosaic school, the exhibition has become a cultural highlight in South Florida.To celebrate the extension, the Cornell Art Museum will host a Meet & Greet reception on Friday, April 25, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The evening will include live music, refreshments, and a rare opportunity to meet the creative minds behind the exhibition, including Gatto and Zanette.The event also marks the debut of the official ICONS of ART exhibition catalogue, available for purchase in the museum store. Printed in Italy in a limited run of just 1,000 copies, the 68-page hardcover catalogue is a collector’s item—featuring 24-karat gold leaf accents and an embossed ICONS of ART logo on the cover. As the first official exhibition publication in the Cornell Art Museum’s history, the catalogue underscores the museum’s rising global profile and its commitment to excellence.“This project is a result of a prestigious partnership with Associazione Naonis and highlights the growing cultural connection between Delray Beach and Italy, supported by the Delray DDA and Palm Beach County’s broader arts community,” said Gatto. “The exhibition has resonated deeply with visitors, merging ancient craftsmanship with contemporary spirit. This extension reflects the incredible community response and generous support we’ve received.”The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public. It is located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking is available in Old School Square garage. Hours at the Cornell Art Museum are Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m.; Thursday & Friday 12 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.About the Naonis Cultural AssociationThe Naonis Cultural Association, a non-profit institution with headquarters in Pordenone in Northeast Italy, works to develop the mosaic collections by raising funds and finding resources to support young mosaicists by staging exhibitions in Italy and abroad. The artistic director, Guglielmo Zanette, creator of the Concorso Mosaic Young Talent (Mosaic Young Talent Competition) in collaboration with the prestigious Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli, a world-famous mosaic school, created the initiative to support young artists and offer them international recognition to assist them during the difficult period of transition from the world of school to the world of work. Learn more at https://www.naonis.org/ About Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.

