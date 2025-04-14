Old School Square Rolls Out More Concerts in Downtown Delray Beach

DDA Logo Old School Square Homegrown Band The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Upcoming Performances in April and May Include Tributes to Zac Brown, Dave Matthews and Bon Jovi

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced three more concerts coming to Old School Square in the next two months. The concerts showcase a diverse lineup of tribute bands – covering a range of musical genres from pop and country to rock ‘n’ roll, 80s/90s hits, and more – and all take place at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in Downtown Delray Beach.The Upcoming Schedule Includes:Thursday, April 17, 2025: “Homegrown: The Zac Brown Experience” – This Tampa-based tribute band delivers an authentic Zac Brown Band concert experience. Gates open at 5 p.m., opener Cliff Cody begins at 6 p.m., and headliners Homegrown take the stage at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10 (free for kids 12 and under) in advance or $15 at the gate. VIP tickets are $50 and include access to our exclusive VIP lounge with a dedicated bar, seating near the stage, and one free drink. Tickets available at tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com or at the gate.Thursday, May 15, 2025: “The Dave Matthews Tribute Band” – The only nationally touring tribute to Dave Matthews Band since 2004, this five-piece group delivers the energy and intimacy of a true DMB live show. Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m., and the headliner hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10 (free for kids 12 and under) in advance or $15 at the gate. VIP tickets are $50 and include access to our exclusive VIP lounge with a dedicated bar, seating near the stage, and one free drink. Tickets available at tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com or at the gate.Friday, May 23, 2025: FREE “Bon Jovi Tribute” – The Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff of Old School Square’s FREE Sunset Concerts features the #1 nationally-touring Bon Jovi Tribute Band “Living on a Bad Name.” The concert is free and open to the public. Happy Hour in the Park from 5 to 6 p.m. Concert is 6 to 9 p.m. General admission is free. Bring your own lawn chair or you can enjoy our VIP Experience for $50. The VIP Experience includes access to our exclusive VIP lounge with a dedicated bar, seating near the stage, and one free drink. Tickets available at tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com in advance.The DDA invites everyone – rain or shine – to bring lawn chairs and their dancing shoes and enjoy a night of entertainment with some of the best regional and national bands! Guests are encouraged to bring takeout from a local restaurant or purchase food and drinks from the local restaurant vendors featured onsite. There are no coolers or outside alcohol allowed. No weapons and no smoking at the venue.For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

