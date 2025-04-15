Pete Campbell Sets The 'World On Fire' with Primal Blues Rock Sound

World on Fire Cover Art Pete Campbell at Factory Underground Studio Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT

"World on Fire," a dark blues rock song by Pilot Light Records artist Pete Campbell, marks a bold new direction for the singer-songwriter.

WOODBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dark blues and roots rock sound of "World on Fire" is a bold new direction for Pilot Light Records artist Pete Campbell. From the overdriven drum and bass intro, pounding electric piano riff, heavily distorted electric slide guitar solo, to the gut wrenching vocal wail, it's clear that Campbell is channeling some deep pain, with layers of emotions in his new release.

Fans of Campbell's earlier works, such as his 2023 debut single "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," and his 2024 album "The EP," may find his sudden change in style drastic, and perhaps alarming. Some might compare it to Bob Dylan's own radical shift in 1968, from acoustic to electric folk, unleashed before a fully-unprepared Newport Folk Festival audience.

Fortunately, we have Dylan to thank for his refusing to live inside a box of anyone's expectations, helping shape a world where people are more accepting of enigmatic, multifaceted artists like Campbell: artists who freely explore new sounds with no apologies needed.

"World on Fire" was produced by Tom Stewart of Factory Underground Studio, in Norwalk, CT, with mixing and mastering by John Shyloski. Campbell performed the lead vocals, and all of the electric guitars, including the electric lead and slide guitar solos.

"I heard a story about Pete Campbell getting the random chance to jam on stage with Warren Haynes when he was in California, with Billy Sheehan on bass no less. He was little more than a kid, and he had been playing slide guitar for all of two weeks, and he talks his way on stage. He gets to to play "Statesboro Blues" with one of his heroes, and held his own. So if you only know Pete from his earlier acoustic songs, you have no idea there is a monster electric guitar player just waiting to come out," said Marc Alan of Pilot Light Records.

"I love Pete's new sound in "World on Fire." I'm reminded of incredible alternative-blues artists like Jack White, and Gary Clark, Jr, artists who are taking blues in exciting, fresh new directions. Meanwhile you have this ripping blues vocal that has reminds me of a young Robert Plant, and then you have his electric slide paying homage to his original idol Warren Haynes. It's pretty insane that it's the same guy singing and playing like that," said Alan.

Whichever style of music he favors at any given time, one thing that can be said about Pete Campbell is that he is a true original man. He is a songwriter and a storyteller whose lyrics are as rich as the life he leads. When he’s not on stage or in the recording studio, the avid outdoorsman and father of three, can be found deep in the woods, tending to his beloved maple syrup farm, raising goats, cows and ducks, handcrafting exotic wood guitars, chasing waves on a Boston Whaler, digging out a mountain of dirt on an construction-size excavator, and jumping an occasional bonfire on a BMX dirt bike motorcycle.

Beyond his music and love for adventure, Pete's heart beats for giving back to his community; his philanthropic efforts have supported conservation projects and music education. He has lately been volunteering his time at a local Woodbury, CT-based horse rescue, proving that his artistry extends far beyond the strings of his beloved Gibson ES-335.

​In 2024, Factory Films released a biopic documentary about "Farmer Pete" and his love of maple sugaring entitled "Sugar Maker" which was screened several independent film festivals including the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, the Bridgeport Film Festival and the Norwalk, CT. "Sugar Maker" was directed by Ethan Isaac, with cinematography by Bill Fitzgerald.

​In 2025, Pilot Light Records released Pete Campbell's "The EP" consisting of 5 original songs, including his "folk rock party anthem," "What to Say," with lyrical reflections of night spun very out of control.

Later this year, he will release two songs he is recording with folk Americana vocalist Haley Johnsen, one an original song of his entitled "Falling Apart," and the second, a cover of hers entitled "Maybe I Should." Johnsen is a recording artist who appeared on Season 11 of American Idol. The two met on Instagram, and began collaborating earlier this year.

