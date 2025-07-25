Northfield Releases Nostalgic New Single 'Let Me Break Your Heart' – A Reflection on Youthful Romance and Lost Chances

Now Available on all Streaming Services

Indie Rockers Northfield’s second single, “Let Me Break Your Heart," released via Pilot Light Records, captures the ache of missed connections

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northfield, the indie rock project fronted by Jesse Perkins, has released its latest single via Pilot Light Records, “Let Me Break Your Heart” — an emotional track that captures the ache of missed connections and unspoken feelings.

Written in the spring of 1992, during Perkins’ senior year of high school, the song is filled with youthful longing.

“It’s about one of those ‘two ships passing in the night’ moments,” Perkins says. “I think we both liked each other, but for whatever reason it just wasn’t happening. There’s a kind of innocence to the lyrics that I really love.”

“One line in particular — I’m just a little crushed — stands out to me as a personal songwriting milestone. It was one of the first times I remember coining a phrase that felt really true.”

Though the lyrics were born in the early ’90s, the song’s guitar-driven energy was fleshed out much later. During the pandemic, Perkins revisited the demo and added the now-signature intro — a shimmering guitar riff inspired by Neil Young’s “Country Home”. “That wasn’t the plan,” he laughs, “but it works.”

The accompanying music video tells a story of longing. Footage of a man running through shifting landscapes suggests a search for connection. Just when happiness seems within reach, a sudden twist leaves the viewer stunned, mirroring the song’s lyrical/emotional punch.

“It’s like the man finds something real — love, maybe friendship — and just as it starts to mean something, it’s ripped away,” Perkins explains. “It leaves the other person heartbroken, right as they’re finally starting to feel it.”

The song is also rooted in Perkins’ musical beginnings, with a special nod to his longtime mentor David Lockwood.

“David Lockwood was my high school music teacher when I started writing this song,” he says. “He believed in me early on and encouraged my songwriting. His influence is part of the DNA of Northfield.” Lockwood, now a respected musician in his own right, shared this reflection on Jesse’s work:

“Even as a young pup in his teens and 20s, Jesse was already an assured, capable songwriter and as a guitarist, ready to rock at a moment’s notice. He's always had catchy melodies and thoughtful lyrics. Great to see these tunes finally come to light.”

“Let Me Break Your Heart” is the second single from Northfield's upcoming album set to be released in Fall 2025.

