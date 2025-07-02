World Class Recording Artists to Perform at SoNo Collection July 3rd Rooftop Party Sponsored by Factory Underground Tech

Factory Underground Tech Wilson Showtime Services of NY Star Spangled Rooftop Party July 3 2025

Factory Underground Tech is proud to present a spectacular musical line up to perform at the SoNo Collection Star Spangled Rooftop Party on July 3, at 6pm.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Underground Tech, a Norwalk, CT-based private school for music production, audio engineering, and media content creation, will be the main music sponsor for the SoNo Collection “Star-Spangled Rooftop Party” on July 3, 2025. A spectacular musical line up will perform at the free event from 6pm to 9pm, and which will allow for a prime viewing location of Norwalk’s fireworks show.

Guests are inited to bring lawn chairs to relax while watching the Norwalk fireworks and spark new traditions with family and friends! Enjoy live music, food vendors, a refreshing beer garden, and plenty of kid-friendly fun. Free and open to all — no ticket needed.

“I’m so proud of the musical line up we’ve pulled together for this party, including some world-class recording artists. Everyone is working for free to give back the community we love, and celebrate our national holiday,” said Marc Alan of Factory Underground Tech, and a voting member of the City of Norwalk Arts and Cultural Commission

“We are also especially thankful to have the support of Kenny Wilson and his company Wilson Showtime Services of NY, our co-sponsor, who donated a PA system for the event,” he said.

The first performer of the evening will be Galianna Erazo, a singer-songwriter who is part of the staff at Factory Underground. Erazo has been running the popular Factory Underground Open Mic events which happen on the third Wednesday of each month, the next one set for July 16.

Second in the lineup will be Janay Sylvester, who performs under her professional name "Ayminor." When she is not performing, and recording her mix of Pop and R&B, Sylvester is a voting member of the City of Norwalk Arts and Cultural Commission. She recently performed at the mall for Factory Underground Tech’s Make Music Day event, and again at the debut Sono Saturday [Farmers] Market, drawing an astonished crowd at each performance.

Third in the lineup will be Grady McAuliffe, a country artist from Bethlehem, CT, whose recent album was produced by Ethan Isaac at Factory Underground. His debut song and music video for “On the Edge” will appeal to fans of artists like Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Jelly Roll. His second single, “Behind That Bar” will be released world wide on July 11, by Norwalk, Ct-based Pilot Light Records.

The next performer on July 3 will be Ashley Jo Collins, another CT country singer and recording artist, whose debut single “Hand Me Down” has been streamed over 300,000 times on Spotify. The song lead her to being invited to audition for American Idol, and she is still in the running after several rounds: fingers crossed Norwalk!

Folk and Americana singer Pete Campbell, originally from the Darien/Stamford area, now a resident of Woodbury, CT, will perform next in the show. Campbell, who is another Pilot Light recording artist, and a recording client of Factory Underground Studio, was recently in the studio to record duets with Haley Johnsen. Johnsen is an incredible singer from Portland, OR who traveled to record with Campbell in Nowalk. She is best known for her appearances on American Idol, Season 11, coached by none other than Steven Tyler of Aersomith. One of the songs Campbell will sing is a cover of John Prine’s Angel From Montgomery, which will be included on the collaborative album with Johnsen.

The final act of the night will be The Revolving Door, a CT-based band that performs a mix of Folk, Soul, and Rock covers and originals. The front person of The Revolving Door is none other than Kyla Pitruzzello, who when she is not on stage, is the General Manager of Norwalk’s hottest music venue, the District Music Hall, on Wall Street,

“Honestly, having performers of this magnitude of talent coming out to support Factory Underground Tech, and give back to our community, is really special, and it’s deeply meaningful. This is a show that I would call not-to-miss!” said Alan

