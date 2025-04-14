Trade mission to SA’s largest trading partner

Release date: 13/04/25

Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the removal of tariffs on South Australian wine, Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs will lead a trade mission to China from today.

The five-day visit will focus on unlocking the growing trade opportunities with China in the wake of all trade restrictions being lifted – with the final barrier on live lobster lifted in late December last year.

Reinforced by a series of Malinauskas Government trade support programs, the state’s wine and seafood industries have since reestablished their presence in China – together exporting more than $850 million in the year to February 2025.

Given the recent world events, and uncertainty around tariffs, it’s more important than ever to ensure South Australia’s relationships with other trading partners, particularly China, remain strong and continue to grow.

The latest ABS trade data shows South Australia’s total merchandise exports to China rose by 12 per cent to hit $4 billion.

The latest figures come as South Australia’s export growth into China continues to advance with the signing of an historic $40 million export deal with China Eastern Airlines Cold Chain Logistics Ltd this week.

The agreement with China Airlines is important, given the growth focus of securing new flights into South Australia and the economic impact that will provide for the state.

During his visit to China, Minister Szakacs will meet with business leaders in the food and wine sectors, including major buyers, e-commerce platforms and distribution centres.

Minister Szakacs will also engage with high-ranking Chinese government officials and education institutions to further strengthen trade, investment and cultural links. This will include engagements to strengthen the long-standing, bilateral relationship with South Australia’s sister Province Shandong.

In the year to February 2025, seafood exports to China grew by almost 500 per cent to $63.3 million. This was led by $47.1 million of Southern Rock Lobsters exports just two full months since trade barriers were removed.

Wine, the state’s third largest export to China, reached a new post-tariff record high of $790 million.

Plus, with the new Barossa Park to feature in the upcoming AFL Gather Round this month, the region’s wineries are preparing for an influx of interstate and international visitors to flock to the region.

It’s been 12 months since wine exports to China resumed. Since then, the latest data shows that local wine producers’ exports have reached more than 80 per cent of the all-time highs in 2020.

This hasn’t happened by chance – it's come about because of a dedicated and ongoing effort to rebuild a strong trade relationship.

While our Seafood Export Growth Program and China Wine Re-engagement Support Program have made incredible strides in reconnecting South Australian businesses with the China market, but we cannot rest on those achievements.

My focus is to ensure that our growers, producers and businesses can capitalise on every available opportunity with our largest trading partner.