Investigations to guide development in Adelaide’s inner west

Release date: 14/04/25

Adelaide’s urban density in the inner western suburbs will be examined, with the Malinauskas Labor Government investigating future development areas.

Minister for Planning Nick Champion has initiated the Inner West Code Amendment, which will explore the appropriate maximum building height in strategic infill locations such as Port Road at Thebarton, the new Southwark development and the Hindmarsh triangle.

The code amendment will review policies guiding development in the State Significant Infill Areas identified in the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan to ensure opportunities for residential development are maximised.

The Greater Adelaide Regional Plan identifies strategic infill developments along key transport corridors and investigating higher density in areas like Hindmarsh.

The code amendment includes the Southwark development site which is currently being master planned by global design firm Arup and is set to feature up to 1300 new homes in the prominent infill location.

The maximum building height in parts of the former brewery site are just 3 and 4 storeys, despite adjacent maximum buildings heights of 6 storeys immediately west of the site and 8 storeys on the part of the site adjacent to Port Road, which limits the possibilities for the catalyst site.

Given Port Road’s proximity to the CBD, the Park Lands and existing public transport options the Government wants to maximise the housing yield along the major urban corridor.

The proposal supports the State Government’s commitment to responding to the current housing crisis, and will assist with the provision of housing choice, affordability, and supply close to the CBD.

The Government-led Code Amendment will review building heights in the Urban Corridor Zone along Henley Beach Road, following a recommendation from the Expert Panel’s review into the Planning System to bring certainty and ensure interfaces are better protected.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Port Road is one of the most underutilised urban corridors in Australia.

There’s huge potential in areas like Southwark and Hindmarsh but right now the code doesn’t allow for the type of growth we envisage for this strategic location.

It’s important as a state look at increasing building heights and densities in areas that can support more people with nearby open space and existing transport options.

Investigating an increase to the building heights also allows the opportunity to ensure there’s appropriate interface management so any future development doesn’t detract from the existing character and residential areas.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The inner west is a beautiful part of our city with its own rich history.

There are opportunities in areas like Southwark, Thebarton and Hindmarsh for redevelopment but any renewal needs to be sympathetic to the existing character.

We know there needs to be greater density overall in the West Hindmarsh Triangle, and I am supportive of density in the Southwark precinct. But we also need to review the building heights previously approved for Henley Beach Road, and I look forward to a conversation with my constituents to protect the amenity and character of our area.

Once community consultation opens later in the year, I encourage the local community to get involved and provide feedback to the proposal.