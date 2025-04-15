Tabitha and Chance Brown Launch First Fragrance Collection, Fridays by Tab & Chance, Inspired by Their Love Story

It’s a love story in scent form—individually beautiful, but when we come together? Oooh, it smells amazing.” — Tabitha Brown

LOS ANGELES, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some things in life just belong together—like Tabitha and Chance Brown. After over two decades of love, laughter, and authentic partnership, the beloved couple is inviting the world to experience their chemistry in a new way—with the launch of their first-ever fragrance collection: Fridays by Tab & Chance.

Officially debuting on April 18—a deeply meaningful date that marks their wedding anniversary—the his-and-hers fragrance line draws its name and inspiration from their hit podcast Fridays with Tab & Chance, a weekly dose of love, real talk, and joyful connection that has captured hearts across generations.

“We are incredibly proud of our collaboration on designing and formulating Fridays,” says Tabitha and Chance. “It’s a love story in scent form—individually beautiful, but when we come together? Oooh, it smells amazing.”

The Scents:

Fridays by Tab – “Her Business”: A warm, inviting blend of bergamot, orange flower, cocoa, and vanilla caramel—soft yet bold, just like Tab.

Fridays by Chance – “His Business”: A rich, smooth mix of bergamot, suede, cedarwood, and musk—refined, confident, and effortlessly cool, just like Chance.

“Their Business” (Set): When worn together, the two fragrances create an entirely new, intoxicating scent—pure chemistry in every spritz.

The bottle design itself tells a story—modeled after the iconic ‘90s Black art statues that graced so many homes, reimagined as modern fragrance vessels. The result is a piece of art meant to be displayed and celebrated. And in true Tabitha fashion, the entire Fridays collection is vegan, cruelty-free, and crafted with care.

Tabitha Brown has built an empire rooted in joy, faith, and authenticity. With over 13 million followers across platforms, she’s known as “America’s Mom” for her ability to uplift, teach, and inspire with every word and bite. A North Carolina native, Tabitha is an Emmy Award-winning host, four-time New York Times bestselling author, multi-NAACP Image Award winner, and the proud recipient of an honorary doctorate from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Her impact spans across television and digital media—starring in Showtime’s The Chi, executive producing and hosting Food Network’s first-ever vegan cooking competition It’s CompliPlated, and co-creating her Emmy-nominated children’s series Tab Time. She's also a business force, co-founding her healthy haircare line Donna’s Recipe, developing best-selling collections with Target, and bringing flavor to households with her McCormick seasoning blends. Through it all, Tabitha continues to preach a message of self-love, perseverance, and purpose—reminding fans everywhere to lead with light and be themselves, “because that’s your business.”

Chance Brown, a retired LAPD officer, children’s mentor, coach, father, and co-host, brings a grounded, relatable energy to every endeavor. Together, their synergy is magnetic—and now, beautifully wearable.

Fridays by Tab & Chance is available at www.tabandchance.com for $110 each or $200 for the full set. Whether you're gifting your partner or savoring a scent that feels like love in a bottle, this fragrance duo is made to celebrate connection, chemistry, and the beauty of growing together.

