Crumbl Celebrates Easter With Three New Desserts And An Exclusive Easter Box

Flavors that Bloom! Spring Desserts Are Here.

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is bringing the sugar, spice, and everything nice to your Easter celebrations this year! Not one, not two, but three brand-new desserts to adorn your Easter tablescape are available at every Crumbl location across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico this week. Crumbl is also making gifting for Easter super simple with Gift Cards and a limited-edition Easter Box that is just as cute as it is crave-worthy.These new additions to Crumbl’s dessert catalog capture the sweetness of spring! The Candy Egg Brownie Cookie is a rich brownie cookie with candy egg pieces baked in and crowned on top, and spring-inspired M&M’S Candies are bursting from the timeless Spring M&M’S Cookie. The Strawberry Tres Leches Cake is a fun twist on the classic, topped with house-made strawberry jam, whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of strawberry dust.No Easter basket is complete without a Crumbl Gift Card, and they’re way better than jelly beans. Crumbl is also swapping out their iconic Pink Box again, for an adorable Easter Box, available in Crumbl’s 6-Pack or Mini 12-Pack from April 14-19, while supplies last.Go ahead and lock in your easter treats before the bunny beats you to it - preorders are happening now on the Crumbl App. Since Crumbl is closed on Sundays, there are some tricks to keeping your desserts fresh and fabulous. Chill your frosted faves in the fridge, and warm up the classics in the oven for the fresh-from-bakery magic.No matter how you celebrate spring - it’s always better with flavors that bloom.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

