843Benefits Expands Use of SwellSpace to Deliver Engaging Benefits Experiences Across High-Priority Clients

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwellSpace , a provider of custom HR and employee benefits websites that give employees, dependents, and candidates access to HR and benefit information away from the office, is proud to announce the expanded partnership with 843Benefits , a forward-thinking brokerage firm dedicated to helping employers deliver exceptional benefits experiences. Building on the success of its initial rollout, 843Benefits has significantly expanded its adoption of SwellSpace to serve more of its most valued clients, furthering its commitment to increasing benefits utilization and improving the experience for employees, dependents, and candidates."As a broker, I understand how confusing and underutilized benefits information can be for employees," said Dave Williams, CEO of 843Benefits. "In many cases, the key to solving problems lies in access to the right information. Often the information is available but buried behind login screens or scattered across carrier portals. That’s why I turned to SwellSpace."Williams noted that SwellSpace’s creative team made the onboarding process smooth and simple. “After some basic data collection, they handled everything and guided me through the user experience in a way that allowed just enough customizations to make the experience feel very branded and personal.”With SwellSpace’s dynamic and always-accessible benefits websites, 843Benefits is helping employers give their workforce and prospective hires a clear, branded, and intuitive experience, without requiring additional integration or administrative lift. This approach not only reduces the burden on HR teams but elevates the overall employee experience, empowering people to fully understand and engage with their benefits.“Employees are engaging with their benefit resources, which has reduced the number of simple support calls that can so easily side-track our day,” said Williams. “As a bonus, spouses and dependents who typically don't have access to employer-based portals are also using the site to reference benefits-related resources. Some employers are also using it with prospective hires to not only show off their benefit offerings, but their dedication to technology, communication, and their company culture.”With this expansion, 843Benefits is not only differentiating itself in a competitive market; it’s also delivering real value to employers. “SwellSpace has given me something fresh and valuable to offer, which helps my organization stand out in a very crowded and competitive market,” added Williams.By helping HR leaders maximize their benefits investment without requiring technical integrations, SwellSpace empowers brokers to become strategic partners in both talent retention and acquisition. Each SwellSpace website acts as a centralized, accessible hub for benefits education, providing employees, dependents, and candidates with a frictionless experience that boosts participation, reduces confusion, and aligns with today’s expectations for seamless communication.For more information about SwellSpace and how it helps brokers and employers increase employee benefits utilization, visit www.swellspace.us About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom HR and employee benefits websites designed to help businesses of any size enhance HR and benefits communication. By providing an intuitive platform that eliminates the need for passwords or outdated intranet systems, SwellSpace ensures that employees, their dependents, and candidates have easy access to clear, engaging, and visually compelling benefits information. SwellSpace empowers organizations to improve benefits utilization, boost engagement, and enhance talent retention. Learn more at www.swellspace.us

