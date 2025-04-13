St Albans Barracks/Criminal Threatening, VAPO, DC by phone

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:25A2002519 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: April 13, 2025 LOCATION: Decker Road, Georgia VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct by phone ACCUSED: Bradley Gelineau, age 38 of Winooski SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 13, 2025, at 8:46AM the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Decker Road in Georgia. It was determined that Bradley Gelineau, age 38 of Winooski, had violated the abuse protection order by sending threatening messages to the protected person. Gelineau was taken into custody and lodged at the Northwest State Correction Facility on $5,000 bail. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: April 14, 2025 at 1:00PM COURT: Franklin MUG SHOT: Y



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

