St Albans Barracks/Criminal Threatening, VAPO, DC by phone

CASE#:25A2002519
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 13, 2025
LOCATION: Decker Road, Georgia
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct by phone
ACCUSED: Bradley Gelineau, age 38 of Winooski
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 13, 2025, at 8:46AM the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Decker Road in Georgia. It was determined that Bradley Gelineau, age 38 of Winooski, had violated the abuse protection order by sending threatening messages to the protected person. Gelineau was taken into custody and lodged at the Northwest State Correction Facility on $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: April 14, 2025 at 1:00PM
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Y
