St Albans Barracks/Criminal Threatening, VAPO, DC by phone

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A2002519

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                       

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: April 13, 2025

LOCATION: Decker Road, Georgia

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct by phone

 

ACCUSED: Bradley Gelineau, age 38 of Winooski

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 13, 2025, at 8:46AM the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Decker Road in Georgia. It was determined that Bradley Gelineau, age 38 of Winooski, had violated the abuse protection order by sending threatening messages to the protected person. Gelineau was taken into custody and lodged at the Northwest State Correction Facility on $5,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: April 14, 2025 at 1:00PM

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Y



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

