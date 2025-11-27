Re: I 89 South is down to one lane in WIlliston at exit 12

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 S mm 84 at exit 12 in Williston is down to one lane due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for an unspecified time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Andrea B Haney

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111