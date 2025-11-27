Re: I 89 South is down to one lane in WIlliston at exit 12
The roadway is now cleared, thank you for your patience.
Sent: Wednesday, November 26, 2025 5:40 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 South is down to one lane in WIlliston at exit 12
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 S mm 84 at exit 12 in Williston is down to one lane due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for an unspecified time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Andrea B Haney
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111
