04-12-25 LAW NEWS RELEASE – Gun Buyback Program

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOKŌ KĀNĀWAI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MIKE LAMBERT

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OʻAHU COMMUNITY GUN BUYBACK PROGRAM NETS 367 FIREARMS

Residents Received $37,900 in Grocery Gift Cards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 12, 2025

HONOLULU – O‘ahu residents today turned in an estimated 367 firearms of all types in exchange for $37,900 in Foodland gift cards distributed by the Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement (DLE), as part of efforts by the administration of Governor Josh Green, M.D., to protect Hawai‘i residents from gun violence. The Department of the Attorney General, Honolulu Police Department and the Aloha Stadium Authority are partnering in this initiative.

“I want to thank everyone who turned in an unwanted firearm today, because in doing so, you have helped to make our community that much safer,” said Governor Green. “Keeping ourselves and each other safe and healthy is a personal choice that also benefits our neighbors. We thank DLE Director Mike Lambert for continuing this effort and for our partners’ help in this ongoing gun buyback program.”

“We are working to make our community safer in many ways, including initiatives like this gun buyback program. These unwanted guns will never again be used. They will never again pose any type of threat to a loved one or have an opportunity to be used in a crime,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Mike Lambert.

Individuals who turned in the following firearms were thanked with Foodland gift cards given in exchange:

$200 Foodland gift card for automatic firearms of any type, semi-automatic rifles, ghost guns.

$100 Foodland gift card for handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks, Glock switches

There was no limit on the number of firearms turned in, but individuals were limited to receiving a maximum of three gift cards total. DLE personnel accepted both working and non-working firearms and also offered gun locks for anyone who didn’t wish to turn in a gun, but still wanted to make their firearms safe. Licensed gun dealers, as well as active and retired law enforcement officers, were not eligible to participate.

DLE continues to plan for gun buyback events on the neighbor islands. “Neighbor island police officers attended today’s event and were also present during previous events,” said DLE Deputy Director Jared Redulla. “The neighbor island officers are observing to learn the various tasks associated with the gun buyback program so that events can be run on the neighbor islands in the future.” Plans for future gun buyback events will be announced as scheduled.

DLE thanks the 2024 Legislature for appropriating funding in the fiscal year 2025 budget for the April 12 event.

This is an amnesty program, in which no questions were asked about the person dropping off any firearms. No identification was required. On-site officials reserved the right to refuse acceptance of firearms or issuing of gift cards.

