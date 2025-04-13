Topcone Inc. Launches Revenue-Sharing Reseller Program for Flagship Business Applications

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topcone Inc., a leading developer of tailored software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the launch of a new Reseller Program. The program invites entrepreneurs, agencies, and sales professionals to join as partners and earn 40% recurring revenue on software sales.

The program covers four of Topcone’s proven, market-ready applications:

• Scan-n-Order – A mobile POS and ordering system for food trucks, kiosks, and restaurants

• Quick-Scan-Pay – A fast, QR-based payment collection platform ideal for service professionals and donation campaigns

• Beacyn – A time and attendance tracking app for businesses, schools, and event organizers

• APPSO (App Store for Operations) – A growing suite of business utility tools that simplify operations, workflows, and data collection

“We’re allowing independent professionals and small agencies to grow their income by offering solutions already in demand,” said Ramesh Ramchandani, Founder of Topcone Inc. “This is more than a sales gig — it’s a real partnership where we handle all the tech while our resellers focus on connecting with businesses in their local or online networks.”

No technical expertise is required. Topcone provides full implementation, onboarding, and support, allowing resellers to focus purely on outreach and client relationships. The program is especially suited to:

• Marketing professionals

• Side hustlers and solo entrepreneurs

• Digital consultants

• Freelancers and agency owners

The reseller model is designed to be flexible, scalable, and accessible from anywhere.

