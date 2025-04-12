MPD Makes Arrests in Chanel Store Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of suspects involved in a robbery of a Chanel store in Northwest.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, at approximately 1:54 p.m., the suspects entered a Chanel store in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest. The suspects then proceeded to spray a fire extinguisher, assaulted one of the employees, who is a special police officer, and put $217,644.50 worth of merchandise into a large duffel bag. The suspects damaged the front door and fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, 18-year-old Devin Wingate, of Suitland, MD, and 30-year-old Tyrik Hagood, of Northeast, DC, 38-year-old Jamar Tolson, and 32-year-old James Crumpler-Nichols, both of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Robbery, Burglary Two, and Destruction of Property.

Additionally, 38-year-old Jamar Tolson was charged with Simple Assault.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25052638

