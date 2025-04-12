MPD Makes Arrest in Glover Park Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest made in an unarmed carjacking that occurred in the Glover Park neighborhood of Northwest, DC.

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 3800 block of Davis Place, Northwest, for the report of a carjacking. The suspect approached the victim and assaulted her as she attempted to enter her car. The suspect successfully obtained the victim’s keys and fled in the vehicle. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries. The vehicle was recovered the following day.

MPD’s Carjacking Task Force investigated the offense and located surveillance images of the suspect which were distributed to the public. On Thursday, April 10, 2025, members of MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested 58-year-old Vincent Atchison, of Northwest, DC, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. Atchison was charged with Carjacking.

CCN: 25016286