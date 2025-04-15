Floating Solar Panels and Revitalized Reefs: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands' Commitment to Sustainability

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands earns first Green Globe certification with solar panels generating 20% of power and plans for floating solar panels.

Green Globe Certification is an incredible milestone. Our commitment to the environment goes beyond compliance – it's a promise to preserve the beauty of the Maldives for generations to come.” — Dan Drebing, Hotel Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe is pleased to announce that The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has earned its inaugural Green Globe certification in recognition of its outstanding commitment to sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, and responsible hospitality. This certification reflects the resort's dedication to minimizing its ecological footprint while enhancing its positive impact on the local community and marine ecosystems."Receiving the Green Globe Certification is an incredible milestone for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands," said Dan Drebing, Hotel Manager. "This achievement verifies continuous efforts to innovate and integrate sustainable solutions into every aspect of our operations. Our commitment to the environment goes beyond compliance – it is a promise to protect and preserve the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives for generations to come."The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has demonstrated excellence in sustainability through a variety of initiatives, including energy conservation, marine protection, and community engagement. Since 2021, the resort has harnessed solar power through roof-mounted panels on guest villas, initially generating 12% of its electricity. In 2024, this contribution increased to 20% following an expansion in solar capacity. Looking ahead, the resort is set to introduce an innovative Floating Solar Panel System in 2025 that is expected to generate an additional 1,400kWp. The resort has also equipped guest villas with smart energy-saving systems with occupancy sensors, hot water heat pumps utilizing ambient thermal energy, and chlorinators that reduce chemical discharge, ensuring a minimal impact on surrounding marine life.The resort's pioneering 'Eye in the Sky' drone technology, has been instrumental in tracking and removing ocean plastics and ghost nets. In 2024 alone, the initiative successfully removed 11 ghost nets weighing approximately 500kg, mitigating threats to marine life. To date, over 843 drone flights have been conducted, aiding in the identification of 20 marine species, including blacktip reef sharks and green turtles.To further its marine conservation efforts, the resort has also enhanced its Coral Regeneration Project, planting over 2,000 coral fragments on specially designed frames to nurture new habitats. Additionally, the resort is the Maldives' first resort to host the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, educating students from Villa College and Maldives National University, as well as the resort's naturalist team, on ocean preservation.Beyond its marine efforts, the resort also champions sustainability in its dining experiences. To reduce carbon emissions and ensure all meat and eggs come from cage-free sources, the resort uses locally sourced ingredients and offers a diverse plant-based menu. The resort has minimized food waste by implementing an extensive composting program, processing approximately 726kg of organic waste daily to nourish the resort’s gardens. The culinary and beverage teams have also adopted a zero-waste approach, repurposing ingredients into chutneys, coffee scrubs, and more.The resort also places an emphasis on plastic reduction, replacing single-use plastics with reusable water bottles, bamboo-based serving ware, and crystal amenity jars. To further reduce reliance on imported plastic bottles, the resort has installed an on-site state-of-the-art water filtration system that purifies still and sparkling water.Beyond its internal operations, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands actively engages with the local community to promote environmental awareness. The resort fosters environmental awareness through its Community Footprints program, engaging local schools in conservation efforts. In 2024, the resort organized eight educational excursions to islands such as Dhiffushi, Thulusdhoo, Gaafaru, and Huraa. Notably, a recycling competition was held with Dhiffushi students, rewarding the winners with an educational visit to the resort, where they participated in coral restoration initiatives. The resort has also provided financial support to Solahuddin School’s Greenhouse Project, assisting students in developing sustainable agriculture through lettuce cultivation.To further engage with local communities, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands hosted 11 beach clean-ups throughout the year, encouraging guests and staff to participate in ocean conservation efforts in alignment with global environmental observances such as Shark Awareness Day and Earth Day. The resort has also introduced plans for a Coral Adoption Project, which would invite guests to contribute directly to marine restoration efforts.The resort’s proactive community initiatives, coupled with the resort's comprehensive operational sustainability practices, have earned significant recognition in recent years. In addition to earning Green Globe Certification, the resort was awarded the Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality badge in 2024. Achieving these accolades demonstrates the resort's dedication to exceeding 100 rigorous sustainability standards and its established leadership in environmental and social responsibility.Green Globe celebrates The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for its exceptional sustainability leadership and commitment to protecting the planet. From its innovative energy solutions and marine conservation efforts to its community engagement and sustainable dining, the resort has demonstrated that luxury hospitality can coexist harmoniously with sustainable responsibility.About The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari IslandsThe property is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort, designed by Kerry Hill Architects, is inspired by the Maldivian sun and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, featuring a series of 100 interconnected villas, its design-masterpiece Ocean Villas hovering over a turquoise lagoon. With white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs the destination is abundant with marine life. Guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands range in size from one to four bedrooms, with legendary service refined by an Aris Meeha, butler. The property offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues, under Executive Chef Pedro Samper, serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa introducing Bamford to the region.The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands forms part of an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton. Guests have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives, and for real-time updates, follow the resort on Instagram and Facebook.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Suparatchata MingwongHygiene & Sustainability ManagerThe Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari IslandsNorth Malé Atoll, Malé 20013, MaldivesM: +960 9391372Suparatchata.mingwong@ritzcarlton.com

