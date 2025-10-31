Bandos Maldives’ Island Sustainability Strategy Green Globe Approved

Bandos Maldives

Achieving the prestigious Green Globe Certification is a great milestone and an inspiration to continue our green efforts for years to come.” — General Manager, Mr. Ismail Rasheed.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Bandos Maldives its inaugural certification. The resort is located on Bandos Island, a tropical island in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives, enveloped by tropical crystal-clear turquoise waters and expansive stretches of pristine white beaches.General Manager, Mr. Ismail Rasheed said, “As part of our commitment to protect the environment and save natural resources we have been continuously adopting various sustainable practices in our operations. This includes reducing waste through the effective processing and management of waste such as eliminating single use plastic, investing in renewable energy, eco-friendly landscaping and farming, marine conservation initiatives and much more.“Achieving the prestigious Green Globe Certification is a great milestone and an inspiration to continue our green efforts for years to come. It not only enhances our brand reputation, but also by committing to green initiatives and Green Globe standards the resort can attain huge economic and social benefits, and assurance that we are acting in compliance with international best practices and regulations. Certainly, sustainability is an integral part of our business success and it is a never ending process that we will diligently carry-on with in all aspects of our operations.”At Bandos Maldives, sustainability is embraced across all resort departments where resort team members share a commitment to sustainability excellence. The resort is committed to upholding five fundamental guiding values: Commitment, Dignity & Respect, Continuous Learning, Accountability, and Environmental Stewardship. A range of eco-friendly measures have been implemented that enhance operational efficiency while promoting environmental conservation.Increased Solar Energy UsageBandos Maldives has invested in solar energy to optimize and harness power from the abundant tropical Maldivian sunlight. Installation of solar panels efficiently covers 30% of the property’s daily electrical needs while also reducing carbon emissions and a reliance on fossil fuels. Currently 1330 panels produce 744.8KWPv of electricity which will be expanded to 1698 panels and 1063.52KWPv. Future plans are already in place for a solar Sewage Treatment Plan (STP). Using solar energy will minimize electricity consumption and lower the carbon footprint associated with wastewater management. Plus, the transition from electricity to year round solar generated energy will also lead to significant cost savings.Preserving Island EcosystemsTo support marine life, biodiversity and marine conservation efforts have been made with staff members planting coral fragments on the resort’s house reef. To date, about 9 square meters of corals have been regenerated. In years to come, coral plantation initiatives will be expanded with the guidance of experienced marine biologists. Programs will be designed to include guests and staff, provide education on the importance of marine conservation and encourage active participation in projects. The resort aims to become an active member of the Olive Ridley Project (ORP) in the future to further protect endangered sea turtle populations.In a remarkable step forward for public-private environmental collaboration, Bandos Maldives has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maldives Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This partnership marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore Rasfari Reef. Through this collaboration, Bandos Maldives will offer vital technical and logistical support to the EPA-led initiative, providing essential resources to help rehabilitate the coral ecosystem.The project aims to restore more than 2,800 square meters of the coral reef, a vital part of the Maldives' rich marine biodiversity that suffered severe damage due to a ship-grounding incident in August 2021. This effort underscores the commitment of both Bandos Maldives and the EPA to preserving and revitalizing the natural beauty and ecological integrity of the region.Island Sustainability StrategyThe island resort has spearheaded initiatives to increase self-sufficiency while preserving fragile ecosystems. Through investing in four state-of-the-art desalination plants and refillable glass alternatives, Bandos Maldives has successfully eliminated over 250,000 single-use plastic water bottles annually, significantly reducing plastic waste and promoting a cleaner environment. The next step will be to eliminate even more plastic items from its shores.In 2025, the resort continues to grow a limited supply of vegetables and herbs at its onsite garden. However, ambitious plans will lead to the cultivation of more organic produce to meet the ever increasing demands of the resort kitchen for fresher, local and sometimes, native ingredients for dishes. The kitchen garden will contribute greatly toward a more sustainable food system while reducing the need to import produce and lowering emissions associated with supply chains.With these comprehensive sustainability measures, Bandos Maldives aims to establish a sustainable hospitality model that will flourish for years to come, ensuring that the island remains a vibrant, living paradise for future generations.ContactArusal NoorieDeputy General ManagerBandos MaldivesNorth Male Atoll,K. Bandos, 08480,Republic of MaldivesT 00960 664 0088 | F 00960 664 3877E info@bandos.com.mvW bandosmaldives.com

