Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano: Lakefront Sustainability and Socially Conscious Strides in Switzerland

Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano

Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano has earned its inaugural Green Globe certification, following its achievement of Level III – Leading status under Swisstainable.

We are honored to have our sustainability journey recognized on an international level with Green Globe certification. I believe that sustainability is the future of hospitality.” — General Manager Thomas Brugnatelli

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano , situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Lugano in Switzerland, has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, marking a significant milestone in the hotel’s commitment to sustainability. Already recognized with the highest distinction, Level III – Leading, by Switzerland Tourism's Swisstainable program, the hotel has further demonstrated its dedication to environmental and social responsibility through a range of innovative and impactful initiatives to earn this globally recognized certification.Among its most inspiring recent initiatives, the hotel introduced an inclusive employment program in 2024. This initiative, developed in collaboration with the association Avventuno, enables employees with Down syndrome to engage with guests and further develop their independence. The entire hotel team has embraced the project, fostering an environment of support, learning, and mutual growth. With employees reaching remarkable autonomy milestones within their first year, the success of this endeavor highlights the hotel’s strong commitment to social sustainability and inclusion.Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano has also taken significant steps to reduce its environmental impact. Leveraging its lakeside location, the hotel has installed heat pumps that utilize the waters of Lake Lugano, effectively cutting its CO2 emissions by 50%. This innovative approach to energy efficiency demonstrates the hotel’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint while maintaining the highest standards of guest comfort.Further reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, the hotel has introduced the ‘Green Room’ program, an initiative designed to encourage eco-friendly practices among guests. As part of this initiative, every room in the hotel has been converted into a ‘Green Room,’ integrating sustainable solutions to minimize its environmental footprint. This includes energy-efficient LED lighting, next-generation air conditioning with reduced CO2 emissions, and aerators in faucets to regulate water consumption. To reduce waste, the hotel provides in-room recycling stations, plastic-free amenities, and eco-friendly cleaning products certified by the EU Ecolabel and EcoVadis Platinum. The hotel also supplies guests with complimentary locally microfiltered water, a minibar stocked with over 80% local and national products, and access to e-bikes for sustainable mobility. Additionally, the hotel has adopted digital communication through QR codes and e-directories to reduce paper waste.Continuing its drive towards sustainability, Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano also prioritizes partnerships with local suppliers across various product sectors. By supporting local businesses and selecting suppliers that demonstrate strong environmental commitments, the hotel is fostering a more sustainable and responsible supply chain.General Manager Thomas Brugnatelli expressed his pride in achieving Green Globe certification, stating, “We are honored to have our sustainability journey recognized on an international level with Green Globe certification. This achievement reflects the dedication and commitment we have invested in creating a greener future. I believe that sustainability is the future of hospitality, and this certification is just the beginning for us. In the coming years, we will continue advancing our efforts, ensuring that our guests enjoy an experience that seamlessly blends comfort and respect for the environment and society.”Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano's Green Globe certification authenticates its commitment to sustainability. The hotel has implemented a range of initiatives to address environmental and social responsibility, showcasing a comprehensive approach to sustainable practices.About Hotel Splendide Royal LuganoHotel Splendide Royal, located on the shores of Lake Lugano, offers a harmonious marriage of classic elegance in its furnishings with modern amenities. The hotel boasts a variety of rooms and suites, each with a distinct essence, including Junior Suites with lake views, Executive Deluxe, Executive Superior, Palace Deluxe, and Palace Superior rooms. An all-encompassing culinary experience awaits at The Splendide, appealing to your senses at any hour with dining options such as La Veranda and I Due Sud. Guests at Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano can indulge in a range of culinary delights, from lavish breakfasts and gourmet dinners to signature cocktails on the terrace, and rejuvenate their senses with the hotel's serene spa offerings. Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano has earned Green Globe certification and the highest level "Level III – Leading" in Switzerland Tourism's Swisstainable program, reflecting its dedication to environmental and social responsibility. For more information about Hotel Splendide Royal Lugano and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.robertonaldicollection.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Carlotta GirolaMedia & Communication ManagerHotel Splendide Royal LuganoD. +41 91 986 17 19T. +41 91 985 77 11Riva A. Caccia 76900 Lugano, Switzerlandmedia@splendide.ch

