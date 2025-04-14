Strategic Digital Systems and Living Your Choice Announce Merger

Angela Clark, New President of Strategic Digital Systems

Angela Clark Named President of Strategic Digital Systems

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Digital Systems (SDS), a leading provider of digital marketing and AI solutions for the senior living industry, proudly announces its merger with Living Your Choice (LYC), a trusted concierge-based senior living placement service. As part of the merger, LYC founder Angela Clark has been appointed President of Strategic Digital Systems, where she will lead growth strategy and operations across SDS and its affiliated brands, including Strategic Sales Systems and Living Your Choice.Founded in 2016, SDS has made its mark by helping organizations connect with their target audiences through cutting-edge digital advertising, strategic data collection, and real-time analytics. With a strong foundation in senior living and healthcare, SDS’s reach has recently expanded into sectors such as retail, legal, multi-family housing, and professional sports—including work with Professional Bull Riders (PBR).The merger strengthens SDS’s offerings in senior living by integrating LYC’s concierge-led services with SDS’s robust lead generation platform. Currently serving families in California, Nevada, Florida, and Arizona, LYC leverages technology and partnerships to deliver personalized guidance nationwide for those navigating senior living decisions.“This strategic alliance brings together digital precision and human connection,” said Doris Ellis Sullivan, Founder of SDS. “Our AI-powered lead generation paired with LYC’s in-person concierge services deliver unmatched value for communities seeking to grow occupancy with highly qualified prospects.”The combined organization will unveil new tools and services at the upcoming Aline Conference in Nashville, TN, from April 16–18. Attendees can connect with Angela Clark, COO Justin Becker, and VP of Senior Living Sales Anne Fowler to learn how SDS and LYC can elevate marketing, lead generation, and conversion strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.